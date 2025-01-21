Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Roadmap Lays Out DLC Schedule

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is one of the hottest and most anticipated releases of 2025. The epic follow-up to Kingdom Come: Deliverance follows Henry’s journey where it left off, bringing an expanded world and new features. While the sequel is already looking to give fans a continued adventure in Bohemia, the expansion for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is another way to continue Henry’s story further. There are multiple updates planned for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, all of which are targeting a 2025 release. If developer Warhorse Studios is successful with this timeframe, 2025 will be excellent for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II well beyond its launch.

There are four updates listed in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’s future roadmap. While Warhorse Studios has provided release windows, these dates may change over time. Here is what players can expect in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’s post-launch content:

Spring 2025 (Free Updates) Barber Feature Hardcore Mode Horse Racing

Summer 2025 Brushes With Death DLC

Autumn 2025 Legacy of the Forge DLC

Winter 2025 Mysteria Ecclesiae



The first free updates add smaller content to Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. These include the Barber feature, allowing fans to customize Henry’s look. Another is the return of Hardcore mode, which will fully challenge players as they travel through Bohemia. Lastly, Horse Racing is planned to arrive in Spring. The activity will be perfect for players to enjoy when not fighting for their lives.

The first major DLC content is titled Brushes With Death and is expected in the Summer of 2025. Not much is known about this DLC, but it features Henry looking on, perhaps a bit concerned, as an eccentric artist paints a skull. Warhorse Studio has teased it with “Help a mysterious artist with an enigmatic past.”

Following that, players can jump into the Legacy of the Forge DLC in the Autumn of 2025. The developer says this add-on will allow players to “restore Kuttenberg’s forge and become a master blacksmith.” Fans are beyond excited about this feature, especially considering it was cut from the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

The third DLC in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’s expansion pass is the Mysteria Ecclesiae. This DLC is set to release in the Winter of 2025, and players will “explore Sedletz Monastery to stop the spread of a deadly illness.” It sounds ominous, and considering how brutally realistic Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is, a deadly illness does not bode well for Henry or Bohemia.

While Warhorse Studios has released the content roadmap with clear goals of when players can expect Kingdom Come: Deliverance II DLC, it is important to note these dates could shift. Anything can occur during development, meaning players should look at these dates as fluid and changeable.

Still, Warhorse Studios is quite confident in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. The studio moved up the release date for the highly awaited sequel and confirmed release codes were sent out well in advance of the official release date. It has also shown off numerous features of the game, including an expansive wardrobe for Henry.