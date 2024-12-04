Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Release Date Just Got Moved Up

Kingdome Come: Deliverance 2 is still coming out in February 2025, but for those who are already eager to play it, you’ll be able to do so one week sooner thanks to a new release date. Developer Warhorse Studios just announced today that instead of releasing on February 11th, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will now instead be out on December 4th. The news of the updated release date was accompanied by two more bits of information, too: there’s a new trailer coming out tomorrow, and the game itself has gone gold, so Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has a clear road to release now.

Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, the senior PR manager over at Warhorse Studios, spoke about the latest round of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 updates in a video shared by the developer this week. He ramped up to the new release date news by first talking about things like the pricy Collector’s Edition and the fact that the game has now gone gold. Since it’s gone gold and is nearly ready to release, he said Warhorse Studios can now spend more time squashing bugs and further optimizing the game, and that also means that the PC specs can be shared this week on Thursday alongside the trailer.

“KCD2 is also gold now,” he said. “What does that mean? Well, it means the game is more or less finished. We are right now in the last stretches of optimizations, of bug-fixing. Therefore, we can also now finally release the PC specs for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and they will drop tomorrow with the story trailer.”

Big news: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will arrive at your homes on FEBRUARY 4TH 2025!⚔️



With the release date pushing one week forward, we have a bunch of more exciting news coming in the following days.



Brand new Story trailer drops Tomorrow on December 5.



PC and Console… pic.twitter.com/hfBrQZJyjS — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) December 4, 2024

As for the release date, Stolz-Zwilling spoke about that towards the end of the video, but there wasn’t much of an explanation as to why it was moved up beyond making it so that people can “start 2025 with the best game there is.” It’s rare that a game’s release date is moved up since delays are much more common, so whatever the reason for this new release date, it’s a welcome development for those who played Kingdom Come: Deliverance and can’t wait for the sequel.

Looking ahead at what’s coming out in February, the new release date for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is perhaps a way to get the game out of the way from other RPGs that might take up time or make players choose between one or the other. The game was previously scheduled to release on the same day as Side Meier’s Civilization 7 and would’ve been out just a few days before Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Avowed, so it’s easy to see why Warhorse Studios may want to allow for some room between those releases.

Earlier in the year, ComicBook was able to experience an early version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and came away from the encounter feeling very positively towards the game. That was only a snippet of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and a lot can change between then in release, but so far, it’s looking to be the game that Kingdom Come: Deliverance players were hoping for.