New Kingdom Come: Deliverance Trailer Delivers Game of Thrones-Level Intensity



Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver have released an all-new trailer for their incredible open-world RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance. The beautiful game combines the real history of medieval Bohemia with a Games of Thrones-style epic narrative and slides in the first-person action of a triple-A shooter, but with bows and arrows instead. The game embraces the heartbreak, loss, betrayal and eventual valiant heroism that so many historically-set games seem to miss these days. Check out the new trailer, then scroll on for details on the game ahead of its release later this month.

The title is currently boasting over one million words’ worth of narrative content to fill in the gaps between its huge, unpredictable battles, claiming to have double the amount of story than the Lord of the Rings saga. Additionally, there’s more than one way to carve yourself into the game’s history and make a name out of your triumphs, and that reaches beyond the standard of sword-wielding knight in this game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As players traverse the landscape of medieval Bohemia in search of justice and revenge, the choices that they make effect the ongoing storyline that they’re completing, which means that at any turn, one player’s game can result very differently when compared to their friends’ experiences.

There’s honestly a lot to unpack with this one, so here’s an overview of what the game will contain when it launches:

· Massive realistic open world: Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics · Non-linear story: Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions · Challenging combat: Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless · Character development: Choose your equipment, improve your skills, and earn new perks · Dynamic world: Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you · Historical accuracy: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia



Kingdom Come: Deliverance releases on February 13th for PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One.