New Kingdom Come: Deliverance Trailer Narrates Gameplay, Combat Details

Kingdom Come: Deliverance has a new trailer out for the realistic RPG that details some of the game’s in-depth combat strategies and how to drink your wounds away.

If this is your first time coming across a look into the gameplay of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the amount of details and options found within the game might look a bit overwhelming, but the series of narrated trailers that have been released over time help players ease themselves into the complex world of medieval Bohemia. Playing as Henry, a son of a blacksmith and an unlikely hero who starts off with little to nothing to help him in his battles, you’ll have to adapt to some conditions that would usually only be found in the hardcore modes of other RPGs.

One of the first parts of the game that you’ll notice in the beginning of the trailer is the immersion that the combat system offers. When using a bow and arrow, you won’t have any reticule to help you aim, so it’ll be all on your own skill as well as your character’s archery level. Close-quarters combat is equally detailed with several different directions of attack to choose from, all while attempting to parry or dodge enemy attacks. Once you’re hit, you can’t always just eat a bunch of cheese or sweetrolls and patch yourself up either. Medicinal products will help alleviate the injuries to make sure that you don’t bleed out after winning a fight, but some will only provide a temporary fix until you can obtain better treatments.

Outside of the combat, the rest of usual suspects in RPG games like lockpicking, haggling, and interacting with other NPCs await you. Developer/publisher Warhorse Studios and publisher Deep Silver detailed the various ways you can build your own story:

“Enjoy the huge, reconstructed map of medieval south Bohemia: enter villages, engage in interactions with NPCs and participate in castle sieges and large, historically accurate battles! Beware of deep forests, as you can actually get lost in them!

“Choose how you want to be known: you can be merciful, pardon someone or surrender in battle, or you can be feared and threaten other inhabitants. No matter what you do, the world will give you an appropriate, reasonable response to your actions!”

Kingdome Come: Deliverance releases on Feb. 13 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.