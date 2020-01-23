Kingdom Hearts 3’s Re Mind DLC Is Now Available

The very first piece of downloadable content for the Kingdom Hearts franchise, Kingdom Hearts III‘s Re Mind DLC, is now officially available. Well, for PlayStation 4 users, anyway; Xbox One players will have to wait until late February to get their shot at the new content, which should make the next month and change a veritable minefield online for them as spoilers are already circulating wildly.

If you’re not already aware, Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind costs $29.99, and can be picked up in PlayStation’s digital storefront right here. In addition to a whole mess of new content, new features like slideshows and different difficulty settings and gameplay challenges are included. As with all things Kingdom Hearts, there’s also a secret episode and boss battle. You can read more about the DLC over on Kingdom Hearts’ official website.

“In Re Mind, players who have completed KINGDOM HEARTS III can journey through a new playable episode with Sora as he experiences battles through his friends’ perspective and uncovers new truths along the way,” Square Enix notes in a press release announcing the DLC’s availability. “Players can also take on multiple powerful boss battles, including 13 boss battles in the Limitcut episode and a boss battle in the Secret Episode, experience the new Data Greeting mode, and try the slideshow features and a new ‘Premium Menu’ mode that includes diverse difficulty settings and gameplay challenges.”

Kingdom Hearts 3 is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The first DLC for the video game, Re Mind, released today, January 23rd, for PlayStation 4 and is set to release for Xbox One on February 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.