Kingdom Hearts 3 Will Be Playable at E3

After the recent press embargo was lifted, fans finally got to see more than ever before of the illusive Kingdom Hearts 3. It’s finally beginning to sink in that we’re getting this game after years and years of a run around and players can’t wait to jump back into the role of Sora and battle against the Darkness! With such high praise from those that got their hands on it, it’s time for you to be next! That’s why Square Enix is offering playable demos of Kingdom Hearts 3 at this year’s E3!

Thank you to all those who attended the #KH3Premiere last week! Fans can get their very first chance to play @KINGDOMHEARTS III at Square Enix’s #E32018 booth!🎮 Hope to see you there! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ik7ggNTayY — SquareEnixUSA (@SquareEnixUSA) May 25, 2018

The reactions to the initial Twitter post were both exciting and heartbreaking at the same time. Here are a few of my personal favourites to really capture what the next installment means to us gamers:

The rest of us not going to E3 to play the demo: pic.twitter.com/kwKs0my9FF — 🕹️ cσσkíє 🎮 (@ArcanaLegacy) May 25, 2018

Worldwide Demo after E3 hopefully? pic.twitter.com/6hRLnDNaa8 — David Cornejo (@DanteThePrivy) May 25, 2018

The most common reaction by far though was the request (OK, we were begging) that a public demo be released before the projected launch date. After all, not everyone will be able to attend E3 but the desire to get those gaming hands on this title is real.

Just as it were with previous titles, the third game will follow Sora and his journey of friendship and overcoming the darkness. Once again faced against unspeakable dangers, fan favourites will make their debut once more alongside the protagonist, such as Donald Duck and Goofy, as they embark on a journey once more in the name of King Mickey from Disney Castle.

The Darkness will play a huge role once more as they continue on their mission to take over the entire universe. In an effort to stop The Darkness, Sora and crew must travel to different worlds, iconic places from beloved Disney-Pixar movies, in order to stop this growing threat in its tracks.

Here’s what we know from Square Enix:

Adventure in Disney and Pixar Worlds

Embark on an adventure that spans the Disney universe: Travel across Disney-Pixar worlds to protect them from the Heartless invasion, and befriend and join heroes from Toy Story, Big Hero 6, Tangled, Wreck-it Ralph, Hercules and more. Unlock the Power of the Keyblades

The powerful Keyblade can now transform into additional forms with new attacks, moves and animations. Players can equip multiple Keyblades, and combo their attacks between different themed Keyblades. Experience the Magic

Cast visually stunning, powerful magic spells to battle the Heartless. Call upon Disney-Pixar friends and partner with them for support. Turn the tide of combat by summoning theme park inspired attractions using the all-new “Attractions.” Prepare for Battle

Interact directly with the Disney-Pixar world. Players will fight off swarms of Heartless as they scale massive cliffs, dive deep underwater or even as they fall freely through the air. Relive Classic Disney Shorts Through Minigames

Take a break from saving the world with minigames inspired by classic Disney short films.

The release date isn’t set yet, though during a recent press release the game’s director confirmed that we will be getting an official confirmation ahead of E3. For now, Kingdom Hearts 3 is set to release this year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. No word yet as to a potential PC/Nintendo Switch release.