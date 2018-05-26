Kingdom Hearts 3 Will Be Playable at E3

Gaming

After the recent press embargo was lifted, fans finally got to see more than ever before of the illusive Kingdom Hearts 3. It’s finally beginning to sink in that we’re getting this game after years and years of a run around and players can’t wait to jump back into the role of Sora and battle against the Darkness! With such high praise from those that got their hands on it, it’s time for you to be next! That’s why Square Enix is offering playable demos of Kingdom Hearts 3 at this year’s E3!

The reactions to the initial Twitter post were both exciting and heartbreaking at the same time. Here are a few of my personal favourites to really capture what the next installment means to us gamers:

The most common reaction by far though was the request (OK, we were begging) that a public demo be released before the projected launch date. After all, not everyone will be able to attend E3 but the desire to get those gaming hands on this title is real.

Just as it were with previous titles, the third game will follow Sora and his journey of friendship and overcoming the darkness. Once again faced against unspeakable dangers, fan favourites will make their debut once more alongside the protagonist, such as Donald Duck and Goofy, as they embark on a journey once more in the name of King Mickey from Disney Castle.

The Darkness will play a huge role once more as they continue on their mission to take over the entire universe. In an effort to stop The Darkness, Sora and crew must travel to different worlds, iconic places from beloved Disney-Pixar movies, in order to stop this growing threat in its tracks.

Here’s what we know from Square Enix:

  • Adventure in Disney and Pixar Worlds
    Embark on an adventure that spans the Disney universe: Travel across Disney-Pixar worlds to protect them from
    the Heartless invasion, and befriend and join heroes from Toy Story, Big Hero 6, Tangled, Wreck-it Ralph, Hercules and more.
  • Unlock the Power of the Keyblades
    The powerful Keyblade can now transform into additional forms with new attacks, moves and animations. Players
    can equip multiple Keyblades, and combo their attacks between different themed Keyblades.
  • Experience the Magic
    Cast visually stunning, powerful magic spells to battle the Heartless. Call upon Disney-Pixar friends and partner
    with them for support. Turn the tide of combat by summoning theme park inspired attractions using the all-new
    “Attractions.”
  • Prepare for Battle
    Interact directly with the Disney-Pixar world. Players will fight off swarms of Heartless as they scale massive cliffs,
    dive deep underwater or even as they fall freely through the air.
  • Relive Classic Disney Shorts Through Minigames
    Take a break from saving the world with minigames inspired by classic Disney short films.

The release date isn’t set yet, though during a recent press release the game’s director confirmed that we will be getting an official confirmation ahead of E3. For now, Kingdom Hearts 3 is set to release this year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. No word yet as to a potential PC/Nintendo Switch release.

