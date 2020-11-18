New Kingdom Hearts Update Isn't the News Players Wanted to Hear

✖

A new update on Kingdom Hearts isn't the news players wanted to hear. At the moment of publishing, Square Enix hasn't announced Kingdom Hearts 4 and right now there are no known Kingdom Hearts games in development. And it sounds like we won't be seeing the series for a while. In a new interview, series director Tetsuya Nomura was asked about whether the series is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Of course, Nomura played coy, offering up few details of the salient variety, but he did note that fans of Kingdom Hearts shouldn't expect to see the series on the aforementioned consoles anytime soon.

More specifically -- and while speaking to Dengeki Online -- Nomura noted that if a Kingdom Hearts game is made for next-gen consoles, it will release "after many other companies have already released their titles."

“If we make a Kingdom Hearts game for next-gen consoles, it’s going to be released after many other companies have already released their titles, so I believe we’d have to make something that could compete," said Nomura. "Of course, that’s only a hypothetical since we haven’t announced that there will be a new title for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X”

Unfortunately, this is all Nomura, very carefully, divulges. While the director doesn't outright confirm a new Kingdom Hearts game isn't releasing anytime soon that's what the above statement heavily implies.

Of course, given that 14 years passed between Kingdom Hearts 2 and Kingdom Hearts 3, this shouldn't be very surprising, but many fans were hoping and expecting the series to close this gap drastically between Kingdom Hearts 3 and Kingdom Hearts 4, and this may still happen, but it sounds like Kingdom Hearts 4 won't be releasing at least for a couple more years.

That said, take everything here with a grain of salt given that it comes through translation, via Gematsu. Vital context and meaning is often lost through translation, and unfortunately, it's unlikely Square Enix will add to Nomura's comments with a clarification or definitive statement. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story with what is provided.

