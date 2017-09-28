‘Kingdom Hearts' Fans Are Getting All Of The Funko Figures They Can Handle

Funko is dipping back into the Kingdom Hearts cast of characters to deliver a second wave of Pop figures along with a vast collection of Mystery Minis. Let's unpack all of this newness shall we?

While the first wave of Kingdom Hearts Pop figures focused on Disney characters, Wave 2 delivers Sora, Kairi and Riku. There's also a Heartless figure with a glowing chase variant that's a 1-in-6 rarity. Exclusive figures include a Final Form Sora that will be available at Best Buy and Sora in Brave at Toys 'R' Us. The lineup of standard Kingdom Hearts Pop figures can be pre-ordered here for release in December / January. The exclusive figures should be available to order around that time as well.

(Photo: Funko)

As for the collection of Mystery Minis, the series will include Mickey, Roxas, Axel, Riku, Chip & Dale, Goofy, Donald, Mickey and more. You'll find Pete, Large Body Heartless, and Soldier Heartless at GameStop, Goofy, Donald, and Sora featured as Tron at Toys 'R' Us, and Halloween versions of Goofy, Donald, and Sora at Hot Topic. The Kingdom Hearts Mystery Minis can be pre-ordered here in a display case that includes 12 individually packaged figures or as a random 4-pack. Keep in mind that these figures are blind boxed, so you're never sure which character you're going to get.

Check out the gallery below to take a closer look at the new Kingdom Hearts Funko Pop figures and Mystery Minis. Meanwhile, we'll continue to wait and wait for Kingdom Hearts III. At least Funko is giving fans something solid to get excited about.