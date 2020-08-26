Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Release Date Revealed

Square Enix today announced that Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, the new rhythm-action game in the franchise, will release on November 13th for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The announcement came as part of a new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase this morning which showed off new footage from the upcoming title.

In case you missed it, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory was officially announced a couple of months back. It marks the first time that a Kingdom Hearts title has appeared on the Nintendo Switch, and as the name implies it heavily involves music. Though it is coming to a variety of platforms, the Nintendo Switch version includes an exclusive free-for-all mode for up to eight players.

A new piece of key art featuring Kairi was also released, which you can check out below:

Illustrated by series director Tetsuya Nomura, we're proud to present the brand-new key art for #KingdomHearts Melody of Memory, coming to #NintendoSwitch, #PS4 and #Xbox One on November 13, 2020! How many of the scenes behind Kairi do you recognize? — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) August 26, 2020

"In KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, a whole host of familiar Disney friends, foes and adventures await," today's press release announcing the release date states in part. "Players will experience the magic of musical exploration by traversing through worlds packed with rhythm-action challenges as they collect and master over 140 songs from the KINGDOM HEARTS series along the way."

"Whether alone, or with friends and family via local co-op and online multiplayer, players will need to defeat tough enemies and bosses to achieve the top ranks," it continues. "Through three different play styles, gamers of all ages can choose their level of challenge depending on whether they want to enjoy the songs and adventure without complicated controls, or showcase their skills with complex combos to put on the ultimate performance."

As noted above, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is scheduled to release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Kingdom Hearts title right here.

