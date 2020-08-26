New Nintendo Direct Mini Surprise Released

Nintendo today surprised folks with a new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase featuring the official announcement of Just Dance 2021, Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend, and more. Because it's not a traditional, straight-up Nintendo Direct, there's nothing in here comparable to, say, a new Zelda or Mario, but it's a sizable reveal for a surprise drop. And for only being about 12 minutes long, the new video packs a lot of new footage and information into it for upcoming Nintendo Switch titles.

In addition to announcing that Just Dance 2021 will launch for Nintendo Switch on November 12th and revealing a bunch of different songs for the upcoming video game, the new Nintendo Direct Mini also showcased more from previously announced titles for the console like Jump Force and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. Other new announcements include a Rocky Balboa boxing game called Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack, and the fact that Harmonix's Fuser is coming to the Nintendo Switch. There's going to be a whole lot of dancing and music on Nintendo's console this winter.

The next edition of #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase is here! Watch now to get a look at several upcoming Nintendo Switch games exclusively from our development and publishing partners! Watch here: https://t.co/QCgZBShb19 pic.twitter.com/2wwoVTdMkN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 26, 2020

Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend is set to launch for Nintendo Switch on December 15th and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 arrives the week prior on December 8th. The rest of the games have launch windows like "this year" or "winter 2020" or "spring 2021," so expect to hear more about them in the coming months. Notably, the same press release mentions that more about "the next Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will be revealed in the future," which could mean we hear more about these games sooner rather than later.

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the two official models of the console, are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock. A new model of the Nintendo Switch will reportedly release next year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

What do you think about the new Nintendo Direct Mini? Are you excited for Just Dance 2021? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.