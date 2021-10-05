Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveals Sora as Final DLC Character

Today, Nintendo revealed the final DLC character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and with the final Fighters Pass Vol. 2 slot, Super Smash Bros. fans on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch are getting Sora of Kingdom Hearts fame. As you would expect, accompanying this news, which came courtesy of a special Nintendo Direct focused solely on the DLC character, was a special reveal trailer for the character.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was released all the way back in December 2018, so some might be surprised to see it still being supported with DLC characters, as Nintendo is infamous for its shoddy post-launch support. That said, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate remains immensely popular, though it remains to be seen if it will lose steam now that DLC support is coming to an end. As you will know if you’re on Twitter, Reddit, or anywhere that Super Smash Bros. fans are known to gather, there are millions still passionate about the platform fighter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since its launch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has added to its roster — which was already the biggest in series’ history, comprised of every fighter to date — with the following: Piranha Plant, Joker, Hero, Banjo-Kazooie, Terry Bogard, Byleth, Min Min, Steve / Alex, Sephiroth, Pyra / Mythra, and Kazuya Mishima, with the most latter of these characters being the game’s most recent.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and soon it will be available via the Nintendo Switch OLED as well. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, click here.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s final DLC character? If Nintendo were to add more characters who would you want to see?