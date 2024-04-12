Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Creators Share Updates on Part 3

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launched to rave reviews from both critics and fans. In our review, we gave it a 5 out of 5 and called it "a perfect sequel." However, it's not the end of the FF7 story, as the team is scheduled to make at least one more game to finish the story. While we haven't gotten a release date for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, we know it's coming. Recently, a new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth companion book was released in Japan which includes a new update on Part 3's progress. While the FF7 Rebirth Ultimania isn't available in English yet, one fan has posted a translation on Twitter.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Tetsuya Nomura Update

The Ultimania translation comes from Aitaikimochi on Twitter. They are the CEO of Aitai Japan Inc., which is an online store where fans can pick up goods from Japan in other countries. They've also become known for providing translations on Twitter, so you can rest assured that the information they've provided is accurate.

Likely the most important reveal from the translation is that the team is seemingly on schedule to have Part 3 finished in around three years. That would put the game out in 2027, though that date could shift around as development progresses. The tweeted translation says that "the reason why FF7 Rebirth was such an efficient development period was because they retained the same staff as the previous installment, and Part 3 will also have the same team."

They note that FF7 Remake Part 3 director Tetsuya Nomura says that the main story of the game is finished. With that wrapped up, the team can soon start working on voice recording, which is an important step, especially for a game with as many cutscenes as FF7. What's perhaps more interesting is what comes next.

In the tweeted translation, Aitaikimochi says that Nomura "remarks that Kitase (another game director on the project) proposed an idea to him about 'something' very important to include, even though it wasn't in the original game, and [he] is pondering how to deliver. He thinks it will surely make people happy if they can do it well."

Of course, all of this could easily change if the team runs into any development snags. That said, knowing that the same team is sticking around from FF7 Rebirth means they should be able to make relatively quick progress. Remember, the gap between Remake and Rebirth was stretched slightly because of the Intermission DLC. With seemingly no plans to release something similar, the team can focus on getting Part 3 ready as soon as possible, though the team has said it won't "sacrifice quality over time." Either way, we probably won't be hearing more about the next game from the Final Fantasy 7 team for a year or two outside of teases like this one.