Kingdom Hearts Collides With Pokemon With Epic Crossover Fan Art

Everybody loves a good crossover. Gamers and their love for their favourite franchises continue to find new ways to express their fandom pride and a popular way to do just that is by creating their own unique spin. In this case, one talented artist decided to re-imagine what it would look like if the worlds of Pokemon and Kingdom Hearts collided. The result? A mashup that we need to see happen in an official capacity!

Honestly, Sora would be an amazing Pokemon master, to be honest. Seeing Ash right alongside him (take that, Donald) is pretty cool and honestly is just making us more amped up for the upcoming release of Kindgom Hearts 3. Plus, Pokemon will never cease to be relevant, so this crossover is pretty much a win all around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s even better about this crossover is that it has music! Because the nature of the plugin, I couldn’t port the music-filled version over but if you’re interested in checking it out in its full battle mode glory, you can mosey on over here to get those ear drums pumpin’!

As for the artist, Vitor-Aizen hails from Brazil and he is no stranger to incredible Pokemon or Kingdom Hearts art. You can check out more of his portfolio right here!

For even more Kingdom Hearts goodness, did you see that an adorable new Sora Nendoroid was just revealed? You can see him in action in our previous coverage (including that precious smile) as well as Good Smile Company’s official description for their latest product:

“From “Kingdom Hearts” comes a Nendoroid of Sora! The Nendoroid is based on Sora’s classic appearance from the original game and has been carefully tuned to capture the unique character design the series is known for in adorable Nendoroid size! He comes with three face plates including a confident expression, a playful smile as well as a sleeping expression. The Nendoroid is fully articulated and comes with two different keyblade parts allowing you to easily display him in the action-packed battle scenes that the game is known for!”

The team added, “The finer details of Sora’s iconic outfit have been preserved as carefully as possible, and his hair has been painted with great care to create a figure that fans will be proud to own in their collection! Effect parts to display him floating in the air while performing the unlocking scene from the game are also included. He also comes with a Paopu Fruit part to hold! Be sure to add the Keyblade user to your collection!”We don’t have a specific date yet for when this little cutie patootie arrives, but we do know it will be December of this year.