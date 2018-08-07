This ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Sora Backpack Gives You Strength to Go Back to School

Some new clothes and supplies were pretty much the only thing I felt good about when a new school year started. If I had this Kingdom Hearts Sora backpack back in the day, well, I might have even been mildly excited.

For one thing, it’s a good looking bag that’s done up in Sora’s color scheme with an argyle pattern of Kingdom Hearts icons. It also features details like a metal crown in the lower right corner and a keyblade zipper pull.

As far as functionality is concerned, it seems to have plenty space for all of your essentials. There’s a quick access front pocket, water bottle pockets on the sides, and a main compartment with a double zipper closure and open mesh pocket. There’s also a padded double tech sleeve with slots for two electronic devices. As the product page notes, if Kingdom Hearts III ever comes to the Nintendo Switch, you’ll have no problem keeping your console close at hand.

The Kingdom Hearts Sora Backpack is available to order here for $39.99. The full list of specs are as follows:

• Kingdom Hearts Sora Backpack

• Officially-licensed Kingdom Hearts merchandise

• In Sora’s color scheme with an argyle pattern of KH icons

• Front pocket features a metal crown in the lower right corner and a keyblade zipper pull

• Tall water bottle pockets on sides

• Main compartment with double zipper closure has open mesh pocket + padded double tech sleeve (slots for two electronic devices)

• Lash tab comes with key shaped slots (that weird faux leather patch on the front)

• Top handle for easy grab-and-go action or hanging

• Materials: 100% polyester

• Imported

• Exterior Dimensions: 18″ tall x 11 1/2″ wide x 4 1/2″ deep

• Front Pocket: 8 1/2″ x 10″

• Main Compartment: 18″ tall x 10 1/2″ wide x 3″ deep

• Dual Tech Sleeve (inside main compartment): 9 1/2″ wide x 1″ deep x 13 1/2″ tall (but open so could extend up to 18″) + 9 1/2″ wide x 9 1/2″ tall (same caveat)

Kingdom Hearts III is available to pre-order now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with a release date slated for January 29th 2019. Amazon Prime members can save 20% on when they pre-order the standard edition.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.