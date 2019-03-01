‘Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far’ Is Coming Back to Retailers, Also Launching In Latin America and Canada

US players have been able to enjoy Kingdom Hearts – The Story So Far on the PlayStation 4 previously, a journey that compiles every game in the franchise — including 1.5 and 2.5 — into one collection. Now, the compilation is coming to Canada, Latin America, and Europse, as confirmed by Square Enix.

The compilation also sold out in the US when it first made its debut, so the company decided to bring it back to retailers for a short time at participating chains like Walmart and Amazon. The Story So Far will be launching (and re-launching) on March 15th.

Missed out the first time and ready to dive in? Here’s what you have to look forward to with this collection:

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep Final MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)

As for the newest game in this beloved franchise, Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. You can also check out our full review right here. For more about the game itself:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

