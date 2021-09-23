New Kirby Switch Game Leaked Ahead of Nintendo Direct

Ahead of today’s Nintendo Direct, a new Kirby game for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite has leaked. The leak comes straight from Nintendo itself, or, more specifically, the official Nintendo Japan website, which lists Kirby: Discovery of the Stars for release in 2022. When in 2022 exactly, the website doesn’t divulge, and right now there’s nothing to the listing that confirms it will be announced at today’s Nintendo Direct, but that is the expectation.

Unfortunately, details on the game itself are currently scarce. The key art that leaked with the listing suggests the game may be open-world, but for now, this is just speculation, and based on the series’ history, this is unlikely. The Kirby series includes over 30 games to date, and has sold nearly 40 million units in the process, putting it firmly in the top 50 best-selling game franchises of all time. That said, individually Kirby games don’t sell much, so don’t expect this to be Nintendo’s next big game. Kirby games are usually smaller and experimental affairs.

Kirby Discovery (Japanese title) pic.twitter.com/4BQrjoBrYm — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak and News Inside (@SamusHunter2) September 23, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not addressed this leak in any capacity, and with today’s Nintendo Direct only hours away, it’s unlikely it will. That said, we will continue to monitor the situation to see how it develops and update the story with more information when and if it’s provided. In the meantime, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from a new Kirby game?

