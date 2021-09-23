Metroid Prime 1 Remaster Reportedly Releasing Next Year

A reliable Nintendo insider has indicated that a remaster of the original Metroid Prime may release at some point in 2022 on the Nintendo Switch. Although rumors and reports have been swirling for years at this point when it comes to a remastered collection of the entire Metroid Prime trilogy, it now sounds as though Nintendo might just opt to bring back the first entry in the series for the time being.

This new report regarding a remaster of Metroid Prime comes by way of one Emily Rogers, who has had reliable information when it comes to Nintendo in the past. Recently on social media, Rogers said that she has previously heard that Nintendo is currently planning to remaster the first Metroid Prime game and release it on Switch in 2022 as a way of celebrating the game’s 20th anniversary. Rogers went on to say that there’s also a possibility that the full trilogy does end up coming to Switch next year, but based on what she has heard, she thinks a lone remaster of Metroid Prime on its own is more likely.

https://twitter.com/EmilyRogersBlog/status/1440929893458616320

Rogers has become merely the latest insider this year to tease that something involving the Metroid Prime series is happening behind the scenes at Nintendo. Earlier in the summer, reporter Jeff Grubb indicated that Nintendo has already finished working on remasters for all Metroid Prime titles and that it was now merely waiting until the right time to release them all. Given that next year is the 20th anniversary of the series, as Rogers mentioned, perhaps this is the window in which Nintendo has been waiting for.

If we do see Nintendo announce a Metroid Prime remaster at any point in the near future, it might happen later today.

