Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Trends Following Nintendo Direct Announcement

This morning, Nintendo announced a brand-new and 40-minute-long Nintendo Direct that will primarily focus on Nintendo Switch games releasing this year, which, of course, points towards the inclusion of Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pealr, Shin Megami Tensei V, and the remake of Advanced Wars. However, Nintendo didn’t rule out the possibility of 2022 games swinging by, which means there’s still hope The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3, Metroid Prime 4, Bayonetta 3, and more will surface. And of course, the current expectation is that the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character will also be revealed.

With this expectation in mind, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been trending on Twitter following the announcement of the aforementioned Nintendo Direct. And as you would expect, many of the tweets populating this trend are Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans asking for particular characters. Of course, these characters include the likes of Sora from Kingdom Hearts, Master Chief from Halo, Crash Bandicoot from Crash Bandicoot, Doomslayer from DOOM, and all of the usual suspects Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans have been begging Nintendo to add.

For now, there’s been no confirmation that the game’s final DLC character will be revealed, but with said character scheduled to release this year, you’d assume now is the time for them to be revealed. In the past, Nintendo has revealed DLC characters at The Game Awards, but given that the show is happening in the middle of December, this would be cutting it pretty late, and would mean either the character would be stealth-released, or something close to stealth-released, or delayed to 2022. That said, while all of this is a possibility, over on Twitter, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans are only focused on the possibility that the character will be revealed tomorrow.

