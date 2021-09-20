Nintendo Switch Insider Provides Update on Leaked Controller

Over the last week, rumors have been swirling about a new controller in the works for Nintendo Switch. At this time, very little information is known about the peripheral, but prominent leaker @SamusHunter2 has revealed a new update on the controller: it won’t feature NFC support. That means the controller won’t be compatible with Nintendo’s popular amiibo line, which means this won’t be a substitute for the Switch Pro Controller, or the Joy-Cons, both of which do feature NFC compatibility. This doesn’t bring us any closer to an answer, but it does add a new layer to the mystery!

“I can confirm that this controller isn’t a new Switch Pro/Joycon controller or the Amiiboard given the absence of NFC support,” @SamusHunter2’s Tweet reads.

There have been additional rumors circulating lately that Nintendo will be adding support for Nintendo 64 games to Nintendo Switch Online. Since the NES and SNES apps both received wireless controllers based on their respective systems, it stands to reason that this could be a new release for the Nintendo 64 controller. That controller would not need NFC compatibility, as the feature was absent from the Switch’s NES and SNES controllers.

Of course, the Nintendo 64 controller is considered by many to be one of Nintendo’s worst. While the controller grew on fans throughout the system’s lifespan, it has a very confusing design that takes a bit of getting used to. It certainly isn’t as timeless as the Super Nintendo controller, or the GameCube controller, the latter of which can still be used with Switch games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Despite this, there are a lot of purists that would be happy to see the controller return so it can be used to play classic Nintendo 64 games. Presuming, of course, that’s what this is.

It’s very possible that a new Nintendo Direct will be announced within the next few weeks, and that would be the perfect place to reveal a new controller, as well as future plans for Nintendo Switch Online. Until then, fans will just have to take all of this with a grain of salt, just in case!

Would you buy a Nintendo 64 retro controller for use with the Nintendo Switch? What do you think this mystery controller will be? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!