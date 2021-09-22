The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Glitch Makes Calamity Ganon Disappear

Fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continue to make wild discoveries in the game, and the Bow Lift Smuggling Slide has proven to be a big one. For those unfamiliar with the glitch, it allows players to travel in the air at a great speed, if pulled off correctly. The glitch is a relatively recent discovery, and fans are still finding out what it might mean for the speedrunning community. Reddit user Chicken_Vomit_ decided to use the glitch to challenge Calamity Ganon at Hyrule Castle, but there was just one problem: the villain wasn’t home! When Link entered the fortress, the villain was MIA.

Naturally, the post has resulted in a number of guesses where Ganon might be, from a Chipotle run, to using the bathroom after 100 years (it’s possible one even came after the other). No one has any clear answers on Ganon’s disappearance, but it seems the BLSS glitch might have caused some problems. Readers interested in trying the BLSS glitch for themselves can learn how to pull it off by checking out this video from YouTube user Kleric right here. As readers can see from the video, the glitch allows Link to move around Hyrule pretty fast, if players can learn to pull it off just right.

When the sequel to Breath of the Wild releases next year, players will discover new areas in the skies over Hyrule. Given that, it seems kind of fitting that a glitch allowing Link to travel by air has taken the Zelda world by storm. Zelda fans still have a long wait ahead of them for the next game in the series, but this glitch might be the best way to explore those skies in the meantime!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

