Knights and Bikes Release Date Revealed

Knights and Bikes, the action-adventure video game set on a 1980s British island and starring two girls and their bikes, is finally, officially set to release. Developer Foam Sword announced the news earlier today that Knights and Bikes would launch on August 27th for both PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

In the trail above from E3 2018, you can see the hand-painted visuals jolting about the screen in a sort of “Costume Quest meets Don’t Starve” vibe. The game, which can be played with a friend either online or locally, sees the two girls Nessa and Demelza form the Penfurzy Rebel Bicycle Club to take on what’s described as “a Goonies-inspired tale” with some help from an undead knight’s head and also a goose for some reason.

Here’s how Foam Sword describes Knights and Bikes on its website:

“KNIGHTS AND BIKES is a hand-painted action-adventure for 1 or 2 players, set on a British island in the 1980s.

“It’s a coming-of-age story starring Nessa & Demelza, exploring the coasts of Penfurzy on their trusty bikes, looking for a legendary lost treasure in a Goonies-inspired tale of excitement, danger, fun and friendship.”

BIG REVEAL! Knights And Bikes has gone GOLD & will be released on… well, we’ll let Captain Honkers do the honours! Our hand-painted Goonies inspired adventure will launch on PS4 & Steam (PC/MAC/LINUX)💖Wishlist: https://t.co/1ReWP7DdPt Who are you gonna co-op it with?! 🚴🏾‍♀️🚴🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AWYjzjvkI1 — Knights And Bikes! (@foamswordgames) August 12, 2019

