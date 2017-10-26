Konami’s Contra Comes Gunning Back With A New Live-Action Movie And TV Series

Hey, gamers, remember Contra? Years ago, it was one of Konami's best action series, with sequel after sequel wowing us as we took on the worst of the Red Falcon forces with spread guns and more.

But the series has been dormant for a while, with the last release being an adequate mobile game – nowhere near the greatness of Contra III: The Alien Wars, though. It appears Konami still has some love for the franchise, as they're bringing it to another medium.

The publisher has teamed up with a Chinese media giant Starlight Media (according to Kotaku) to bring back Contra as a live-action film and TV drama. And thanks to China Film Insider, we have a synopsis to go along with it:

"In 1988, a huge meteorite lands on an uninhabited island in the South China Sea.

Chen Qjang and Li Zhiyong investigate but come up empty handed. 29 years later, Chen sends commandos Bill and Lance into a combat mission there to neutralize the villainous Red Falcon Organization, but end up facing a different enemy altogether."

It sounds intriguing, though we have questions. How can nothing be found from a meteorite crash? Why did it take so long to send Bill and Lance to investigate? And most importantly, if Red Falcon isn't the main threat…what is?

Whatever the case, this looks to be an intriguing set of projects, with plans to release and stream "worldwide", whenever the projects are ready to go. A time frame hasn't been given just yet.

There is a teaser trailer, and while it doesn't really offer much – like casting or a hint of the action – it does paint an interesting picture of how Contra will be portrayed on the big and small screen. (Please don't G.I. Joe it, guys.)

Now, as far as casting goes…it's hard to tell who'd be good as Bill and Lance these days. A long time ago, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were ideal choices. Now, though? It's a bit tougher to call. Hopefully Konami and Starlight Media will make some proper choices.

That only leaves one important question…does the 30 man live code still work?!