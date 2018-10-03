Konami Opens Dedicated ‘Castlevania’ Website, Complete With Series History

Just a few days ago, Konami made our day by officially announcing Castlevania Requiem for PlayStation 4, bringing back two of the series’ best games in a whole new light. Later this month, you’ll be able to enjoy the TurboGrafx CD classic Rondo of Blood and the PlayStation hit Symphony of the Night in better form than ever, all for just $19.99.

To help celebrate the forthcoming releases, Konami has opened an official Castlevania website that not only offers more great details about the games, but also celebrates the legacy of the series as a whole, even going as far as to post a full Castlevania timeline. Heads up, Belmont fans — this is for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The timeline, which can be found here, details the series from its humble beginnings, including the original NES release of Castlevania and the arcade game Haunted Castle (which, actually, you can download on PS4 right now), and then goes through such favorites as Super Castlevania IV, Castlevania Bloodlines, the Castlevania 64 games, the countless Game Boy Advance hits, Castlevania Chronicles, the Lords of Shadow games, the offbeat Judgment fighting game, and, last but certainly not least, the forthcoming Requiem. It’s pretty detailed and nice, and really sums up any Castlevania games you might have missed. (That reminds me, Konami — how about a GBA compilation for Nintendo Switch?)

Bonus: there are also links to titles that you can download digitally!

There’s also a very detailed page talking about Requiem, and the history of the two games included, Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night. Here you can see screenshots, playable characters, and other details about the games, as well as features you can look forward to when the collection arrives later this month.

And last but not least, there’s the home page, which provides general product info, along with a peek at the newest trailer for the second season of the Castlevania series on Netflix, which will debut on the same day as Requiem later this month. It’ll indeed be a great day to “whip it good,” as the Belmonts are known for doing.

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood releases on October 26 for PlayStation 4. That’s also the same day Castlevania‘s second season premieres on Netflix!