Konami Reveals eFootball 2022 v1.0 Update Release Date

Konami has set the stage for eFootball 2022’s Version 1.0.0 update which is scheduled to release on April 14th, the publisher announced this week. This free update for the game will bring it to its full version following the previous release which was considered to be “basically a demo” by Konami. A set of patch notes released alongside the announcement of this update detailed everything that’s changing when 1.0.0 drops which include changes to different game systems like shooting and passing as well as new features like the creative “Dream Team” mode.

The announcement of eFootball 2022’s release date was shared on social media this week by Konami. A thread of tweets starting with the date for the next update and ending with a set of patch notes said the changes being made were “driven by feedback” received from those who’ve been playing the game since its launch. That launch was not at all a smooth one with Konami announcing numerous updates between release and now to stamp out bugs and improve the game. Konami referenced some of those issues in the start of the patch notes where it said it “lost sight” of the focus on quality.

“With that resolve in mind, we entered what would eventually be a two-year period of development for eFootball 2022,” Konami said. “However, we were too focused on getting the game out on time that we lost sight of the most important thing — quality. Naturally, we were met with critical reviews from rightfully disappointed fans.”

While the tweets and criticisms for eFootball 2022 were indeed plentiful, Konami thanked people for their feedback voiced through players’ “real voices” and said there will be more content coming in the future.

“Although it has been 6 months since the initial release last September, we believe we have finally reached a level of quality that we can be confident of. Hence the decision behind the release of v1.0.0.

“Rest assured, we still have some more functionalities that will be implemented in future updates, so keep an eye out for further information in the future,” Konami said just before listing the version 1.0.0 patch notes. “In the meantime, we certainly hope you enjoy this ‘New Soccer Game!’”

Those patch notes can be seen in full here to take in everything that’s changing when the game’s next big update releases.