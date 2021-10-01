Konami Comments on eFootball 2022 Issues, Plans for Updates

After rebranding the Pro Evolution Soccer series to now simply be called “eFootball,” Konami released its first entry in the updated franchise with the launch of eFootball 2022. That launch, however, has not gone exceptionally smoothly so far with players calling out balance issues, problems with cutscenes, and perhaps the most frustrating, problems involving the way players and the ball move. Konami has since commented on those issues to apologize for the problems and committed to an update that’ll be worked on in October.

The issues were commented on shortly after the launch of eFootball 2022 and after players began to notice the problems referenced in the statement below. Konami named a few of the issues in its statement before sharing the commitment to fixing those.

https://twitter.com/play_eFootball/status/1443929582982221825

“After the release of ‘eFootball 2022,’ we have received lots of feedback and requests regarding game balance that includes pass speed and defence operation,” Konami said to start off its eFootball 2022 comments. “We would also like to acknowledge that there have been reports of problems users have experienced with cut-scenes, facial expressions, movements of players and the behaviour of the ball.”

All of those problems sound no good at all for players seeing how they pretty much touch on every part of a soccer game that’d be worth paying attention to. For those wondering when these kinds of things will be fixed, Konami said it’s going to prepare an update this month.

“This work will be continuously updated, quality will be improved and content will be added consistently,” Konami said. “From next week onward, we will prepare for an update in October, while receiving further opinions through questionnaires to our users.”

While people may not have predicted these specific problems to take place within eFootball 2022 around its launch, there were some reservations about how this year’s soccer game from Konami would be handled. That’s because aside from the rebranding and the fact that this game would be free to play, Konami said before that the launch of the game would basically consist of a demo. The goal was to get eFootball 2022 in the hands of as many players as possible as soon as possible, a release strategy which apparently did warrant some of the concerns players had.

No specific release date has been shared for the next update, but it’s expected that we’ll get more updates like this one from Konami as progress is made.