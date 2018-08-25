KSI & Logan Paul Will Have A Rematch

The fight … is over. The extremely (yet short-lived) fight between YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul is over and … it ended in a draw. Anti-climatic, sure … staged? Probably.

The hype leading up to the event lasted for weeks. The match itself lasted a whopping six rounds while the two YouTubers tried to smash the other’s face in. Though one of the judges cited a clear win for KSI, the rest said it was clearly an even match which resulted in the “Majority Draw” ruling.

But … it’s not over. A rematch has officially been declared which should only fuel KSI given that Paul mentioned he felt as though he won.

Come watch me free all Logan’s delusional fans. The curse will soon be lifted today. //t.co/xeKTvGjQew pic.twitter.com/bW3ekflOIU — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) August 25, 2018

KSI takes the mic: “Logan, I think there’s only one thing to do… I think we’re gonna have to have a rematch.” — We The Unicorns (@wetheunicorns) August 25, 2018

But … we’re not the only ones that feel like there’s something else at play here. A little set up made from the beginning to keep those clicks flowin’.

Convenient that they’d already booked another fight together at the start of next year then. — We The Unicorns (@wetheunicorns) August 25, 2018

Logan Paul vs KSI, more like “let’s make a lot of money by making it a draw and making people pay for a rematch”#LoganVSKSI pic.twitter.com/CVx3wgczFl — Tomasz Andres (@TomaszAndres) August 25, 2018

Still – in the ring, anything goes – even scripts. With YouTube and streaming culture being at an all time high and Logan seemingly unable to keep himself out of a negative limelight, it will be interesting to see the showdown continue.

Were you one of the people excited to see the showdown, or did you think it was a waste of time? Sound off with your own thoughts in the comment section below and in the meantime – enjoy these lovely reactions from viewers everywhere:

I’m glad I didn’t pay for this fight. It is so boring. #LoganVSKSI pic.twitter.com/JUpAD7spS9 — SuperMechaFrieza (@SMF_Frieza) August 25, 2018