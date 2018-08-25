Gaming

KSI & Logan Paul Will Have A Rematch

The fight … is over. The extremely (yet short-lived) fight between YouTube stars KSI and Logan […]

By

The fight … is over. The extremely (yet short-lived) fight between YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul is over and … it ended in a draw. Anti-climatic, sure … staged? Probably.

The hype leading up to the event lasted for weeks. The match itself lasted a whopping six rounds while the two YouTubers tried to smash the other’s face in. Though one of the judges cited a clear win for KSI, the rest said it was clearly an even match which resulted in the “Majority Draw” ruling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But … it’s not over. A rematch has officially been declared which should only fuel KSI given that Paul mentioned he felt as though he won.

But … we’re not the only ones that feel like there’s something else at play here. A little set up made from the beginning to keep those clicks flowin’.

Still – in the ring, anything goes – even scripts. With YouTube and streaming culture being at an all time high and Logan seemingly unable to keep himself out of a negative limelight, it will be interesting to see the showdown continue.

Were you one of the people excited to see the showdown, or did you think it was a waste of time? Sound off with your own thoughts in the comment section below and in the meantime – enjoy these lovely reactions from viewers everywhere:

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts