KSI vs Tommy Fury: "Robbed" Trends Online After Controversial Decision

After months of anticipation, MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card finally happened tonight. Headlining the event were two fights: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis and KSI vs Tommy Fury. While the former received more attention in the build up thanks to Danis' viral trash talking run on X, it was the latter that wrapped the event as the final fight. And where Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis was an obvious victory for the former, the latter, KSI vs Tommy Fury, was a tight affair.

Both fights went all six rounds, but where Logan Paul cruised, comfortably winning five of the six, if not all six, KSI vs. Tommy Fury was very close. KSI came out strong and won the first two rounds, and Tommy Fury received a point deduction in the process of these two rounds. As a result, KSI was hypothetically up 3-0 going into the final four rounds, but that's when Fury found his footing and started to insert himself into the fight. And it appears the judges thought he took the final four rounds. Whatever the case, however the judges reached their majority decision, it was a controversial decision. Judging by X and other social media platforms, KSI won. To this end, "robbed" has been trending on X ever since the decision was revealed.

That was at best a draw..



But I will tell you this KSI did not lose that fight.



Which imo is a WIN for KSI. Not one he’ll accept because his mentality far about moral victories.



KSI made a believer out of me today. — Wade Plem (@WadePlem) October 14, 2023

no way y’all robbed my nigga ksi kmt — Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) October 14, 2023

Boxing literally had to give Tommy Fury the win so he wouldn’t lose his family that’s wild — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 14, 2023

Only thing that got robbed is his hair line



It’s okay KSI me too it’s gonna be okay bubba — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023

‼️ Eddie Hearn INSISTS KSI beat Tommy Fury 👀🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HjANmlSNDK — IFN (@IfnBoxing) October 14, 2023

Bro…



Where do I even start. I feel like crying, I’m devastated and angry at the fact the fact they’ve just robbed a man that’s worked hard and actually won the fight.



But no, they chose to rob JJ and give Tommy the decision.



💔 — The Fan 🍿🫡 (@thefan763922) October 14, 2023

Naturally, KSI is in agreement. The first time the mic was handed to the YouTuber, he immediately called the fight a robbery, noting Fury was only given the decision because is the established boxer.

"It's a robbery bro. How many jabs did he land," said KSI face to face with Tommy Fury. "How many jabs did you land. You didn't get hardly any shots off. And you got a point of as well... You weren't landing. Looking at your face, look at your eyes, look at you."

KSI calls for a rematch after claiming he was robbed vs Tommy Fury 😤



(via @DAZNBoxing) pic.twitter.com/tDNOiKoZbr — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 14, 2023

As always, feel free to weigh in and let us know what you think. Do you agree with the Internet and KSI? Was the later robbed in his fight against Tommy Fury or did Fury do enough to edge out his majority decision?