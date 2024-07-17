Larian Studios Teases Patch 7 Will Not Be Baldur’s Gate 3’s Final Update

Larian Studios is due to implement Patch 7 to Baldur’s Gate 3 just a couple of months from now, with its release window of September seemingly inching closer as fans wait for the next major update for the game. Given that Baldur’s Gate 3 is also approaching its first anniversary for its full release and the fact Patch 7 will introduce an impressive list of content so far out from initial release including additional evil endings and official modding tools that will allow players to customize the gaming experience, combined with Larian seemingly being ready ramp up development on its next project, it’s seemed the studio is ready to move on from the Dungeons & Dragons game.

While Larian Studios CEO and co-founder Swen Vincke previously made a comment that seemed to indicate the studio will stop implementing major updates after Patch 7 as the studio doesn’t “want to keep on doing the same thing,” the newest Community Update for the Baldur’s Gate 3 has assured fans this is not the case. “Patch 7 won’t be the final update for Baldur’s Gate 3,” the latest community update reads at the end. “We still have a few things up our sleeve – including many community-requested features like crossplay and a photo mode to capture and share your unforgettable moments. And we’re working on a host of other enhancements, from gameplay tweaks and quality-of-life improvements to bug fixes and performance optimizations.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The post continues to note that they’ll “keep [players] looped in on when those are likely to hit a little further down the line,” promising no release date or window for the upcoming content additional. Larian has yet to set a concrete release date for Patch 7, and it’s likely this date won’t be announced until after the upcoming playtest has run its course. As mentioned above, the massive updates to Baldur’s Gate 3 aren’t the only task on Larian’s plate at the moment, either – the studio recently held a summit to kick-off development on their next project, which is only one of two that have been announced as in-the-works. For now, the only details we know about these projects is that they’re RPGs, won’t feature another Dungeons & Dragons story, and that the Larian team sounds excited about whatever they’re working on.