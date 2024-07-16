Baldur’s Gate 3 Adding More Content for Evil Playthroughs

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Sutiods offered a preview this week of what’s planned for the next big update, Patch 7. This update’s got several things planned such as improvements for Honor Mode as well dynamic split-screen so that co-op players can weave in and out of split-screen mode whenever they get close to one another, but for those who pursue the game’s evil endings or those who’ve been thinking of doing an evil run, you can look forward to some new cutscenes soon to accentuate your evil decisions.

Larian Studios previewed as much as part of its Patch 7 breakdown where it showed two different teasers for some of the content that’ll be added in Update 28. It of course didn’t unveil how players would be able to find these cinematics, however, so you can expect players to be hunting for them once the update drops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And, of course, Patch 7 will also be bringing several new cinematics that offer your more evil playthroughs a grander finale From avatar Origin characters, including the Dark Urge, to the multiple different pathways that you can take as your own player character, each new cinematic is yours to discover through nefarious means.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 players prepare for Patch 7.

While not necessarily new content, Larian said it’ll be improving evil playthroughs in another way, too, by cleaning up some of the persistent bugs that have been affecting the Dark Urge characters. The same is true for some origin character bug fixes in case you start on that route before going down an evil path later on.

“Along with the new evil ending cinematics coming this patch, we’ve introduced a number of improvements and bug fixes for our Dark Urge players – ironing out camera pops, missing inspiration, VFX, and a few other issues,” Larian said. “For instance, a bug has now been fixed where combat sometimes fails to trigger in the event that you decide to murder one of your companions as the Dark Urge and attack the party. This will now lead to combat with the rest of the gang. And Minthara will now respond accordingly if you’ve been stripped of Bhaal’s influence. We may have also let a certain bard now join the party as a controllable character if there’s an empty slot, temporarily, of course.”

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Patch 7 arrives in September, but it doesn’t yet have a set release date.