Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 Will Likely Be Final Major Update

Larian Studios is moving away from Dungeons & Dragons as a whole following the full release of last year's overwhelming critical success Baldur's Gate 3, with the studio's two in-development titles focusing their efforts elsewhere. While Baldur's Gate 3 players are still looking forward to the game's official mod support being implemented with the highly anticipated Patch 7 likely set for release within the game sometime later this year, what the fandom will need to come to terms with now is that this update is likely to be the final major update of its kind to make additions to the game when the update is released.

During BAFTA's An Evening with Baldur's Gate 3 this past Friday night, Larian CEO Swen Vincke stated, "One of the big things for us, and the one that we're really working towards now, is the ability for players to mod [Baldur's Gate 3] themselves, because then they will be able to make their own things. And I think that will be the point where we're going to say 'ok, now it's yours fully'."

Patch 7 for Baldur's Gate 3 is planned for a September release later this year, though an exact date has yet to be given as Larian and its developers are working on two additional projects in addition to the update, as noted above. "We're working on our new thing, we're super excited about the new games," Vencke further commented on what Larian is working on during the event. "We're creative spirits also, we don't want to keep on doing the same thing, we really want to move forward and do new things."

Larian previously revealed some additional details as to what the highly-anticipated modding tools will include for players to further craft the game to their individual tastes as well as the upcoming Alpha and Beta testing periods, and while this is certainly a huge draw for players it's far from the only thing to look forward to with Patch 7. As for what Larian's in-development projects are, details will likely remain scarce for a while yet as both projects were only announced earlier this year, though recently during Summer Game Fest some of the team built excitement by saying players should "let them cook."

