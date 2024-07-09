Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer Holds Summit to Discuss Next Game

Two years ago the magical minds that created Baldur’s Gate 3 at Larian Studios met to discuss how the team of developers would finish the game. Whatever conversations transpired in the room where this summit took place would ultimately spark the fuse that led to the studio releasing what would end up being the undisputed 2023 Game of the Year – a fact that resonated with each nomination and subsequent win at various gaming awards shows last year. As Larian approaches the implementation of Baldur’s Gate 3’s final major patch and hands the game off to its fans to create with official modding tools, the studio is ready to focus its attention on its next game – and in order to do so they’ve returned to the summit room again.

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke shared an image of the room where both of these summits have taken place on X (formerly Twitter), noting that this time the lead developers at the studio are meeting this time around to “discuss lift off,” further indicating that they’re ready to dig into development on their next game. Vincke’s social media post also mentions that “Spirits are high, morale is good,” which further aligns with previous comments from members of the studio’s team reflecting their excitement about the new project. As director of animation Greg Lidstone mentioned last month in an interview, whatever Larian is working on is “something that [he’s] really excited about, that [he] can’t tell [his] wife about.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is Larian Studios’ next game?

It’ll likely be a while before this question can be answered with any significant specific details, but thankfully Larian Studios fans have a few details to begin swirling ideas around their brains as we wait to see what the studio is crafting. Circling back to the team’s excitement, its a lack-there-of toward ideas for Baldur’s Gate 4 that made Larian pass on making a sequel to their 2023 Game of the Year, and ultimately move away from the Dungeons & Dragons IP as a whole.

Larian Studios has also confirmed that the game will be an RPG, and Vincke has also built the early stages excitement for the game by stating, “I don’t know if we’re going to pull it off, but looking at our narrative, visual and gameplay plans, I think what we’re working on now will be our best work ever. I get excited like a kid watching the key imagery, want to show it to everyone now and grumble in frustration at having to wait until it’s actually all working. Yes, it’s hype but it’s hype because it really looks and feels good.”