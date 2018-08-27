Amazon’s Prime Pre-Order Discount Ends Today: Here Are The Games to Get

This is it folks. Today, August 27th, is the last day for Amazon Prime members to score a 20% discount on physical games for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and more. The deal will be replaced with an inferior discount starting tomorrow that offers a $10 Amazon credit on select titles and requires you to redeem it within 60 days.

If you read Amazon’s terms, it seems as though digital titles may be eligible for the discount, which would be an improvement over the current system. However, this hasn’t been confirmed and we don’t know whether “select titles” means a better or worse selection than we have now. The only thing that we do know is that games sold by third party retailers will not be eligible.

Basically, the current system that offers an instant $12 discount on $60 games will likely be missed by most gamers, so you need to get your kicks in while you can. Below you’ll find a list of the biggest upcoming releases for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Some of these titles won’t ship for a while yet (ignore the December 28th date – that’s a placeholder), but you will still get the 20% discount if you lock them in now. Keep in mind that you won’t be charged until the game ships.

Nintendo Switch:

• Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

• Super Mario Party

• Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu!

• Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee!

• Yoshi

• Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

• Metroid Prime 4

• Bayonetta 3

• Fire Emblem: Three Houses

PlayStation 4:

• Fallout 76

• Cyberpunk 2077

• Kingdom Hearts III

• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey / Deluxe Edition / Gold Steelbook Edition

• Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Steelbook)

• Doom Eternal

• Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition

Xbox One:

• Fallout 76

• Cyberpunk 2077

• Kingdom Hearts III

• Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Steelbook)

• Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition / Ultimate Edition

• Doom Eternal

• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey / Deluxe Edition / Gold Steelbook Edition

• Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition

