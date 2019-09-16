Last Call for Sega Genesis Mini Pre-Orders

Reviews of Sega’s Genesis Mini console are pretty much universal in their praise. In our review we called it “a little box of joy”, and that seems to sum up the collective experience of those who were lucky enough to play it early. Now it’s your turn. The Genesis Mini launches this Thursday, September 19th, so now is the time to get your last-minute pre-order. You can do that now here via Walmart and here via Amazon for $79.99. The complete lineup of 42 games on the console are as follows:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Phantasy Star IV

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Sonic Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Road Rash II

Strider

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Kid Chameleon

Monster World IV

Light Crusader

Eternal Champions

Darius

Tetris

On a related note pre-orders for the TurboGrafx-16 Mini are open on Amazon for $99.99 with a release set for March 19th. The console will include 57 games that cover the catalog of both the TurboGrafx-16 console and its PC Engine Japanese counterpart (25 TurboGrafx-16 games and 32 PC Engine games). You can check out the full lineup of games below.

TurboGrafx-16 Games (English)

• Splatterhouse

• Air Zonk

• Alien Crush

• Blazing Lazers

• Bomberman ’93

• Bonk’s Revenge

• Cadash

• Chew-Man-Fu

• Dungeon Explorer

• J.J. & Jeff

• Lords Of Thunder

• Military Madness (Nectaris)

• Moto Roader

• Neutopia

• Neutopia II

• New Adventure Island

• Ninjaspirit

• Parasol Stars

• Power Golf

• Psychosis

• R-Type

• Soldier Blade

• Space Harrier

• Victory Run

• Ys Book I&II

PC Engine Games (Japanese)

• Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood)

• Aldynes

• Appare! Gateball

• Bomberman ’94

• Bomberman Panic Bomber

• Chō Aniki

• Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts)

• Dungeon Explorer

• Fantasy Zone

• Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire

• Gradius (Nemesis)

• Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō – (Nemesis II)

• Jaseiken Necromancer

• Nectaris (Military Madness)

• Neutopia

• Neutopia II

• Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)

• PC-Genjin (Bonk)

• Salamander

• Snatcher

• Star Parodier (Fantasy Star Soldier)

• Super Darius

• Super Momotarō Dentetsu II

• Super Star Soldier

• The Kung Fu (China Warrior)

• Ys I・II

• Seirei Senshi Spriggan

• Spriggan Mark 2

• Dragon Spirit

• Galaga ’88

• The Genji and the Heike Clans

• The Legend of Valkyrie

