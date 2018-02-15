Today is Your Last Chance to Save 20% on ‘Bayonetta’ 1 and 2 for the Nintendo Switch

If you have an Amazon Prime membership and you were planning on getting the Bayonetta 1 and 2 bundle for the Nintendo Switch, there is absolutely no reason why you shouldn’t take advantage of your 20% pre-order discount. The only problem is that today, February 15th, is your last chance to do it because the game ships tomorrow. Grab a copy for yourself right here. Best Buy’s Gamers Club Unlocked members can get their discount here.

On the plus side, you can afford to procrastinate a bit with Bayonetta 3, which is also in pre-order mode with the discount. The official description for the Bayonetta twin pack bundle for the Nintendo Switch reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bayonetta 2: Bayonetta is a butt-kicking, havoc-wreaking witch who wields sweet weapons like pistols, whips, hammers, flamethrowers, and poison bows. But it’s not just about brawn-it’s also about style. Bayonetta is deadly but sleek, with moves like Witch Time that slows down time itself, and the all-new Umbran Climax-a special magic attack that summons Infernal Demons to devastate enemies. The Bayonetta 2 game also features an online and local wireless 2-player cooperative mode where players bet halos on their performance and work together to amplify their sass, cause destruction, and score some riches. You can even dress Bayonetta up in five Nintendo-themed costumes-Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Link, Fox McCloud, and Samus Aran.

Bayonetta: This is the prequel to the Bayonetta 2 game, and it’s every bit as sassy, destructive, and epic as you’d expect. Bayonetta is the fashionable and foxy unholy offspring of an Umbra Witch and a Lumen Sage, and she’s lost her memory after being asleep at the bottom of a lake for 500 years. Use Wicked Weaves to summon Infernal Demons, dodge enemies’ dangerous attacks to slow down time, and punish angels with deadly devices. You can even dress Bayonetta up in four Nintendo-themed costumes-Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Link, and Samus Aran.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.