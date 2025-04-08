The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PC Gets First Update After Release

The first update for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC has gone live today following its release this past week. Compared to The Last of Us Part 1’s release on PC, the arrival of its sequel on the platform has come about with far fewer errors. Still, some bugs have been present for players, which has resulted in developer Nixxes now pushing out its first hotfix.

Downloadable now, update version 1.0.10407.714 for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC isn’t too massive. The patch mainly looks to resolve four different problems that have been found in the game to this point. Two of these errors were tied to game crashes, while the others are related to upscaling and mouse input. Moving forward, more updates for TLOU2 are said to be coming to PC, but Nixxes and Naughty Dog don’t yet have a timeline for when these patches will drop.

Until that time, you can get a look at the full patch notes for this initial The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered update below.