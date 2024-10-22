The Last of Us Part 1 Gets Huge Upgrade With New Update

Naughty Dog has released a new update for The Last of Us Part I on PS5 that paves the way for a huge upgrade in the coming weeks. In early November, the PS5 Pro will launch and will provide improved performance and graphical options for select games in the PlayStation library. Now, thanks to the release of this patch for The Last of Us Part 1, Naughty Dog’s remake of its classic action-adventure game will be PS5 Pro ready the moment the hardware launches.

Downloadable now, update version 2.00 for The Last of Us Part 1 is primarily focused on making the game compatible with PS5 Pro. Outside of this, though, Naughty Dog has also made some smaller adjustments to the title. Namely, a handful of bugs in certain levels and others tied to Accessibility have now been squashed with this patch. It’s not a huge update overall, but it’s one that will be important for those looking to play TLOU Part 1 on PS5 Pro when the console arrives on November 7th.

If you’d like to check out the full patch notes for this new The Last of Us Part 1 update, you can find them attached below.

PlayStation 5 Pro

New rendering mode added that takes advantage of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) New “Pro” mode renders at 1440p, with PSSR upscaling output to 4K, while maintaining a target of 60 fps* Performance and Fidelity rendering modes are still available and provide smoother experience and high framerates compared to the original PS5*



*Enhanced features require a compatible display in addition to the PlayStation 5 Pro console.

General

Fixed issue where New Game+ mode wasn’t being applied when using Chapter Select

Fixed an issue where a player’s Artifact collection could become desynced with their Save Data, preventing trophy acquisition

Fixed an issue where game could be locked at 40 fps on boot up when using a 4K, VRR monitor

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where players could become unable to swim quickly due to rebinding conflicts with a Custom control scheme

Fixed an issue where the speedrun timer could revert to the most recent checkpoint’s time if the player quit or the game crashed

[Bill’s Town] Fixed an issue where Ellie and Bill would not follow the player as expected

Fixed an issue where Ellie and Bill would not follow the player as expected [Lakeside Resort] Improved Ellie’s accuracy with the hunting rifle while crouched

Improved Ellie’s accuracy with the hunting rifle while crouched [The University] Fixed issue with library generator that could affect progression

Fixed issue with library generator that could affect progression [Bus Depot] Fixed issue where Joel’s flashlight would turn on when inspecting certain artifacts despite being in direct sunlight

Accessibility