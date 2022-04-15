The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal Compares the Show’s Adaptation to The Mandalorian

Relatively little is officially known about the plot of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation beyond the fact that it will, in fact, adapt the franchise of the same name to the screen and include many of its characters. As with any adaptation from a video game, the big question remains: just how close will the series hew to the plot of the video game? According to a recent interview with star Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us, the show’s adaptation is similar in some ways to how The Mandalorian adapts its source material.

“There’s a very, very creative way of honoring what’s important and also preserving what is iconic to the experience of the video game, and also [to include] things that you wouldn’t necessarily expect,” said Pascal when GQ asked about how close the show sticks to the video games. “And then directions that you would expect it to go, and it might not… they’re doing some really smart things, is all I can say. It’s similar to the way Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni treat The Mandalorian, in how [Mazin and Druckmann] are treating The Last of Us – it’s in good hands because they love it so much. Well, clearly Neil created the video game, but Craig loves it so much. So it really is made for the people that love it. And there’s some very intense storytelling for people who might be less familiar.”

It has not as of yet been announced exactly when HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation might release. The announced cast for the series includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Storm Reid as Riley, Nick Offerman as Bill, and more. The show is developed and written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who will executive produce as well. The Last of Us show is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions. Both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II are available for PlayStation 4 while the original is also available for the PlayStation 3. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming HBO adaptation right here.

