Latest ‘Anthem’ Update Mixes in a Few New Fixes

There’s no denying that Anthem has had one rocky launch, with many players seemingly attacking the game for essentially not delivering what was expected. A recent bombshell of a report showed that development of the game was practically as rocky as the launch itself, which is definitely cause for concern from fans. Even BioWare‘s general manager has stated that it has been “tough” to watch everything go down. That said, the developers aren’t giving up just yet, and with the latest update to arrive for Anthem, even more fixes have been added.

The latest Anthem update brings with it a handful of fixes for issues that have been plaguing the experience for many players. Loot, Elysian Cache items, the newsfeed, and more problems have been addressed in update 1.0.4.02, which is currently live across all platforms. You can check out the full patch notes below.

Fixed an issue that was causing loot to drop for javelins other than the one being used.

Addressed a number of issues that could occasionally cause Nvidia highlights to crash.

Fixed an issue that was causing Elysian Cache items to not appear until completing another activity or restarting the game.

The newsfeed will now properly show content again upon launching into the game.

Fixed an issue that was causing Ursix and Titans to not spawn as frequently in Freeplay.

Fixed an issue that would cause the screen to shake when enabling DLSS and turning off motion blur.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause players not to be able to interact with Owen, or hear his audio at the end of the Legendary version of the mission “Finding Old Friends”.

Titans, Ursix, Luminaries and Fury enemies should no longer disappear when another player starts an Event in Freeplay.

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the troubled game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

What do you think about this? Will BioWare be able to bring Anthem to a place where the majority of players are happy with the game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

