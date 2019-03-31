Haunting ‘Layers of Fear 2’ Gameplay Demo Revealed

It’s been some time since we’ve seen or heard anything about Bloober Team‘s upcoming follow-up to popular horror title Layers of Fear, but it looks like that has officially changed. When it was announced back in October of last year, it was also disclosed that Tony Todd, best known as the titular star in the Candyman films, would be narrating the horrifying first-person adventure. That said, thanks to YouTube channel WorthPlayingVideos, we now have a look at the haunting gameplay that will be featured in Layers of Fear 2, and it’s looking to be a worthy successor.

As can be seen in the chilling video above, the devs at Bloober Team aren’t pulling any punches with Layers of Fear 2. The sequel definitely appears to build upon the tension from the first entry, especially when you have Todd’s distinct voice sending shivers down your spine as you prepare for the next jump scare. Needless to say, players are going to have quite the time navigating through this new adventure.

The upcoming title will place players on a cruise ship that may or may not feature the fun one might expect from such a journey. After all, there are burnt mannequins coming out of the walls, so I guess you could say it’s a pretty standard cruise ship. In any case, reality will be warped throughout play, which means there’s just no telling what to expect. If the video above is any indication, however, good times are ahead for those who enjoy a good scare.

Layers of Fear 2 has no release date as of yet, but it is expected to launch at some point in 2019 on unspecified platforms. Here’s to hoping we learn more in the relatively near future. In the meantime, check out some of our previous coverage right here.

