New Valorant Issue May Really Inconvenience Players

A brand new issue with Valorant may cause some major headaches for players. Valorant is one of the biggest shooters out there and proved Riot Games can do much more than just MOBAs like League of Legends. The first-person shooter pulls from a lot of other games in the genre, such as Overwatch and Counter-Strike. In Valorant, players have to play tactically and strategically, using hero powers to gain the edge on their opponents. In most modes, you only have one life and a single bullet to the head can be fatal. It’s a highly competitive game and players are always trying to find ways to gain an advantage.

Of course, cheating has been a major issue in shooters for years. It’s one of those things you’ll never be able to fully prevent, but developers work hard to implement things that limit their impact. Valorant has a pretty thorough anti-cheat system and other shooters have even utilized system-level features that limit the amount of cheaters that can break through the metaphorical flood gates. With that said, if there is a will, there’s a way… and that way has been uncovered by Riot Games.

According to Riot Games, cheaters have been taking advantage of a security issue found in motherboards from MSI, Asus, and other manufacturers to cheat in undetected ways. To prevent this, Valorant‘s Vanguard anti-cheat system may prompt you to update your BIOS on PC in order to keep playing. Riot has worked with their hardware partners to patch this issue, but it’s more or less on the player’s hardware to actually fix this problem.

“BIOS updates aren’t exactly as exciting as looking at ban numbers, but this is a necessary step in our arms race against hardware cheats,” reads a blog post. “By closing this pre-boot loophole, we are neutralizing an entire class of previously untouchable cheats and significantly raising the cost of unfair play.”

For console players, you’re fine, as console cheating is less prevalent and this is an issue unique to PC. However, updating BIOS can be a real headache for some, including those who may not be very tech savvy. Riot stressed that this discovery won’t just help Valorant, but other games as well. Whether other games will mandate you to update your BIOS on PC remains to be seen, but it is yet another headache created by pesky cheaters.

