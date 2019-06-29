League of Legends’ Arcade Event Is Live With These Missions

League of Legends’ Arcade event with all its new skins and other loot is now live which gives players just over a month to earn up to 300 Arcade Tokens. You’ll get these through some free missions and can trade them in for different loot items that are available for a limited time, but you’ll earn many more Arcade Tokens if you’re one of the players who buys the Arcade Pass.

The most expensive item from the list of available loot is again a Prestige Edition skin that’s only attainable with the Arcade Pass, but there are other more affordable options like the Arcade Orb if you’re just wanting to complete the free missions. These missions’ start dates are staggered throughout the course of the event, so you’ll have to return each week to get the maximum amount of free tokens. Should you want to buy that Arcade Pass for 1,650 Riot Points, you’ll start out with 200 extra Arcade Tokens and will earn them quicker by winning matches.

These missions below are the ones you’ll have to complete throughout the course of the event and can be finished in any matchmade game except for one: Teamfight Tactics. The new game mode is the one that every League player has been trying out since it was released, but you’ll have to step away from it for a bit if you want to finish the missions.

League’s Arcade event is live now until July 29th.

June 28 Missions: (Max 120 Tokens possible)

ULTRACOMBO [Matchmade only]: Arcade 2019 Orb and 60 Arcade 2019 Tokens Destroy 60 towers as a team OR Earn 300,000 gold

FIGHT! [Matchmade only]: 30 Arcade 2019 Tokens Play 5 games using an Arcade or Battle Boss skin OR Play 10 games

Dragon Punch [Matchmade only]: 30 Arcade 2019 Tokens Help your team kill 8 dragons OR Destroy 30 towers as a team



July 5 Missions: (Max 60 Tokens possible)

Zoning Practice [Matchmade only]: 30 Arcade 2019 Tokens Win 4 games with a vision score of at least 10 OR Get 100 takedowns

Good Recovery [Matchmade only]: 30 Arcade 2019 Tokens Heal 45,000 damage OR Kill 6,000 Minions as a team



July 12 Missions: (Max 60 Tokens possible)

Fierce Fighter [Matchmade only]: 30 Arcade 2019 Tokens Deal 80,000 damage to champions OR Destroy 10 inhibitors as a team

Bread and Butter [Matchmade only]: 30 Arcade 2019 Tokens Win 3 games where you died no more than 5 times OR Destroy 30 towers as a team



July 19 Missions: (Max 60 Tokens possible)