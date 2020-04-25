League of Legends Shows Off Three New Skins

Riot Games showed off a few more skins for some of its League of Legends champions this week including one Pool Party skin for a champion that’s been without skins for quite a while now. Those three skins are Astronaut Bard, Pool Party Taliyah, and Pulsefire Pantheon, and while we don’t have release dates for them yet, we’ve been able to see a preview of what they’ll look like in-game along with some animations to see what their abilities will look like. Riot also teased that it’s got more skins surprises coming in the future for those looking for a new outfit for their favorite champs.

The video above from Riot showed off its plans for 2020 and had a section devoted entirely to skins, but the first of the skins was actually shown off before that. During a talk about MSI being canceled and how plans for an in-game event for that have now been shifted to a Pulsefire event, Riot showed a brief glimpse of Pulsefire Pantheon at the 4:15 point in the video. The champion takes on the traditional Pulsefire look with the skin including a futuristic outfit with white, blue, and black colors while replacing his typical helmet with a more modern one.

Both of the remaining two skins were seen in the actual skins section of the video. Starting around the 5:20 point, Riot showed the skins for Bard and Taliyah and said it was offering players an early look at them because of how well past skins were received before they were released.

“And since Elderwood Ornn and Dark Star Mordekaiser’s previews got such good reception last time, we’d like to introduce you to Astronaut Bard and Pool Party Taliyah,” lead producer Riot Safelocked said.

While all the skins are still being worked on, part of Bard’s skin appears to still be in the concept stage based on what was seen in the video. His Meeps have been turned into little green men, one of which is bigger than the other. If the chunky alien doesn’t fit well with Bard’s rig, the slimmer aliens will be used.

For Taliyah mains, the announcement marks the end of a long wait for another skin. The champion only has her one launch skin and an esports one released afterwards, but it’s been years since she’s gotten a new cosmetic.

Release dates for theses skins have not yet been announced, but expect them to arrive on the PBE for testing first before they go live to purchase.

