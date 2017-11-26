League of Legends’ Blue Essence Store Is Closing Soon

League of Legends players only have a short while longer to take care of their limited-time purchases before the Essence Emporium closes up shop.

The Essence Emporium opened to give players a chance to cash in on their new Blue Essence fortune after receiving refunds from the old runes. Through refunds and IP conversions, players were left with huge sums of Blue Essence to spend on exclusive and rare items in the Essence Emporium. But while the store’s been open for some time now, it’s always had an end date, and that time is at the very end of Nov. 27.

That day is quickly approaching, so players have just over a day to make any purchases that they’ve been working for. Whether it’s for a simple chroma or the ever-elusive URFWick, the store is packing up on Monday.

To make sure you’re getting the best deals possible in the Essence Emporium, here’s everything that you can currently by along with the items’ prices:

1,500 BE – Mystery icon box (guaranteed to be an icon you don’t already own)

2,000 BE – Chromas (includes all chromas that have been available for at least six months)

2,500 BE – “Mystery Mini” Icons Box (exclusive to the special BE store)

3,950 BE – Mystery Champions (guaranteed to be a champion you don’t already own)

4,900 BE – Mystery ward skin box (guaranteed to be a ward skin you don’t already own)

6,000 BE – Essence Collector ward skin (Exclusive to the special BE store)

50,000 BE – “Make it Rain” emote (exclusive to the special BE store)

50,000 BE and up – Gemstones (First one costs 50,000, second costs 75,000, third costs 100,000. Limited to three per account during the special BE store sale)

75,000 BE – “Money Bags” emote (exclusive to the special BE store)

150,000 BE – URFWick skin (now exclusive to the special BE store)

Riot Games has said that they might end up bringing back the Essence Emporium at a later date, “at least once per year” being the phrase used in the Essence Emporium support article. There’s no telling what will be in the shop next time though, so don’t miss out on these purchases while they’re still here.