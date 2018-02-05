League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Feb. 6-9

A new champion and skin sale is about to be let loose in the League of Legends store with several tanky champions and an arcade skin taking the spotlight.

With four champions and four skins each going on sale for half off of their original price, the newest sale that’ll last from Feb. 6-9 offers a strong mix of AP and AD champions to satisfy most roles that players would want to fill. Unfortunately for support players, there aren’t a lot of options here though unless you want to get creative with your picks and take an Urgot or an Olaf down in the bot lane. Though if some changes go through in the future that open up the bot lane to more viable options, you may have that option yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below are all of the skins and champions that are going on sale soon along with their newly reduced RP cost:

Skins

Renegade Talon – 260 RP

Full Machine Viktor – 487 RP

Rumble in the Jungle – 487 RP

Arcade Ezreal – 675 RP

Champions

Olaf – 395 RP

Urgot – 395 RP

Vladimir – 440 RP

Kalista – 487 RP

With AP champion dominating the majority of the skins that are on sale, the best bang for your RP bucks is actually the skin for Ezreal, a champ that can be played several different ways. He’s got no shortage of skins ranging from his more adventurous ones to the original Pulsefire skin, but his Arcade Ezreal cosmetic sits comfortably in the middle of his skin pool at a normal price of 1350 RP. The Arcade skin line is one of the more interesting one’s that’s been created, so if you’re fond of using Ezreal in the bot lane to fire off some Qs and earn some gold with Kleptomancy, this skin’s the perfect choice with it being on sale.

As far as the champions go, Kalista and Vladimir stand out as both the most expensive as well as the most powerful champions at the moment. Kalista has some nerfs in the works though, so while you may want to hold off on buying anyone just yet, be sure not to wait too long when the sale ends on Feb. 9.