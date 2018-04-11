Team Liquid Joins League of Legends Charity Auction With Autographed Shirt

No matter what your main role is in League of Legends, Riot Games has a selection of autographed shirts that are being auctioned off to show your devotion to a role.

As part of the “team up for charity” initiative that was announced a few days ago, Riot Games is bringing together some of the most prominent League players in the community to raise money for the International Medical Corps. Boxbox, Trick2G, Scarra, Phreak, Lilypichu, and now Team Liquid all have their own signed shirts that are being auctioned off during the charity.

“Each of these five League personalities is auctioning off an autographed, one-of-a-kind shirt that you can bid on over at eBay for Charity,” the announcement from a few days ago read before Team Liquid joined the charity initiative. “100% of the proceeds from the auctions will go to International Medical Corps.”

The shirts for the personalities listed were created with the players’ roles in mind. Boxbox’s shirt is for those in the top lane – specifically Riven mains, judging from the back of the shirt – while Trick2G’s is for jungle with the list going on in the usual order of positions down to Lilypichu’s support shirt. Each of these shirts are autographed by the players listed above with some player-specific personalization like Trick2G’s “open the gates” message on the back of his shirt.

As of today, Team Liquid has also joined in the charity initiative to add another mid lane shirt to the list of options, presumably in honor of Eugene “Pobelter” Park who took home the honor of Finals MVP. The blue, gold, and purple shirt matches the colors that were used in the Miami merch during the NA LCS Finals. Team Liquid’s shirt is signed by each member of the team with a graphic on the back that says “North American Champions” to commemorate their recent NA LCS Finals victory.

Each of the shirts can be found through the various auction pages below that are being hosted on eBay. If you didn’t catch the auctions when they first opened, you’ve still got time to bid on the shirts before the auctions close on April 15 for the first five shirts and April 16 for Team Liquid’s contribution. Some of the bids have already grown to sizeable numbers as well with Trick2G’s shirt currently going for $580.

To let you know where you money is going, Riot Games also explained more about the International Medical Corps’ purpose.

“International Medical Corps is currently responding to hunger crises in Africa and Yemen, the global refugee crisis, and is active in over 30 countries.”

The auctions are currently live now, so give the shirts a look before the auction period closes.