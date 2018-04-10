League of Legends Clash Beta Starts Soon, Signups Open

League of Legends players who are part of the North American servers can now sign up for the region’s first Clash beta that starts later this weekend.

Clash is League of Legends’ new tournament mode that allows players to form teams and compete against others in a more organized environment. Teams are pitted against each other using a tier matchmaking system, so players should try and group together according to their skill level to avoid putting the lower-ranked players against those of much higher tiers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The signups for the Clash beta were announced last weekend during the NA LCS Finals, and as of yesterday, players can now sign their teams up for the upcoming tournament. Found in the new “Competitive” tab in the League of Legends client, teams can be formed there for the three-day competition that gives players an inside look at the new feature and the chance to earn some rewards.

Once teams have signed up for the competition, players will have to log on during the scheduled start dates and times for the games in order to play their games. The schedule for the games can be found below:

Day 1

Date: Friday, April 13, 2018

Lock in phase: 5:00 pm or 8:00 pm (PDT)

Games begin: 5:30 pm or 8:30 pm (PDT)

Day 2

Date: Saturday, April 14, 2018

Lock in phase: 5:00 pm (PDT)

Games begin: 5:30 pm (PDT)

Day 3

Date: Sunday, April 15, 2018

Lock in phase: 5:00 pm (PDT)

Games begin: 5:30 pm (PDT)

This isn’t the first time that a Clash beta has been held, but it is the first one that’s been available to NA players. Tests have been held on the PBE servers in the past, but since this is still a beta and not the full release of the Clash mode, players may hit the occasional snag.

“You can still expect some jankiness, some bugs, and unfinished UI elements, so please let us know what you like, and what feels bad,” the announcement said. “We’re still actively tracking a bug where players don’t make it to champ select, but the rest of their team does. If you experience this, we’d really like to hear from you in particular! We’ll send out a survey after the test too, so make sure you have a valid email attached to your account.”

Being at least level 30, completing ranked placements, being a minimum Honor level 2, and verifying your League account are all required for participating in the Clash tournament. You’ll also have to have a ticket to enter that’s purchasable with Blue Essence or Riot Points, though a mission this week will allow players to earn one for free. Prizes for this weekend’s tournament include Victory Points that unlock banners, loot capsules, and special icons.

Full details on the Clash beta can be seen here, but you can go ahead and check out the signup location in your client now to get your team together.