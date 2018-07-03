League of Legends’ Clash Gets Delayed, Riot Shares New Plans

League of Legends’ new Clash game mode still isn’t ready to come back yet with Riot Games announcing that the launch has been delayed until further notice.

Clash, the tournament game mode that offers players a chance to take part in an organized, competitive series of games during the weekend, was supposed to launch not long ago across all regions. As it rolled out, some regions started the games with no problems, but others weren’t so lucky. After summing up the Clash situation to say that it’s not coming back right now and that more tests are coming this year, Riot New001 explained in a dev update what went wrong and what Riot’s plans are for fixing it.

“Shortly after launch weekend failed, we outlined our plan to launch one-day tests in each region to test our quick fixes,” Riot New001 said. “While Clash ran smoothly in EUNE, Oceania, Korea, Russia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines, we still encountered a variety of problems in Vietnam, Turkey, and EU West.”

hi, so: tl;dr: Clash is delayed and needs some bigger adjustments to get ready for primetime. Clash will be back in a series of free regional tests before the end of the year.https://t.co/LuURe0AtI7 — Ben Forbes (@draggles) July 3, 2018

As for what went wrong on Riot’s end, New001 said that the problem stems from the platform created to power League. Describing the game’s client as a “monolithic” platform, Riot New001 said that Clash behaves differently than anything else in League since it asks the platform to put together large numbers of games all at once. Though the beta tests made it seem as though things were running smoothly, the widespread release didn’t mimic those results.

The future of League’s Clash mode was also discussed in the update, a process that involves transparency and testing. While working on Clash to get the game mode up and running, Riot plans to share “regular status updates” with players with regional tests said to be made available by the end of the year. These tests will work like those in the past by allowing players to try out quick one-day tournaments and longer ones that’ll mimic the full weekend experience.

“We’ll then go back to each region to ensure all our systems can cope with a staggered global release and that we have the right processes in place to support each region. Every regional test will have free entry. These will vary from quick one-day tournaments to three-day beta weekends that will be close to the full experience, but we’re likely to still be triaging some issues.”