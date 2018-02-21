League of Legends Nerfs Gangplank on PBE, Eases Up on Kog’Maw Nerfs

A new update has hit the League of Legends PBE with changes to several popular champions like Gnar, Gangplank, and Ornn.

These names are champions that have been spotted over and over again in League games, almost exclusively in the top lane with Ornn occasionally seeing some play as a Support as well through the use of Aftershock and Unsealed Spellbook. While nerfs make up the majority of these most recent adjustments, Ornn actually has some slight buffs to his damage ratios to make up for nerfs and effectively move his power to different parts of his kit.

Kog’Maw is another champ that’s also seeing changes on the PBE with buffs being tested to alleviate some of the pain felt from Patch 8.3’s nerf. Check out some of the biggest changes below courtesy of Surrender@20, but be aware that not all of these changes may make it through the PBE and into the next patch.

Gangplank

A champion that’s been fairly dominant in the top lane with relentless poke replenished by Kleptomancy and long-lasting barrels that discourage any kind of engagement, Gangplank has certainly had his time to shine.

Following up on a previous PBE update that increased the cost of the champion’s Parrrley (Q) at early ranks with the same cost of 40 mana present at the highest rank, Gangplank had another nerf on the PBE that reduced the duration of his barrels. That duration has been reduced even further, now down to a low 25 seconds instead of the live version that allows them to stay up for 60 seconds.

Parrrley (Q)

Cost increased from 40 at all ranks to 60/55/50/45/40

Powder Keg (E)

Keg duration lowered from 60 seconds (live) to 25 seconds

Gnar

Another champion that’s been the bane of many melee champions’ existence in the top lane, Gnar is taking a big hit to his ultimate’s passive that gives additional cooldown reduction to his Boomerang Throw (Q).

This nerf, however, doesn’t meant that the cooldown reduction on his Boomerang Throw will be removed completely. The Boomerang Throw ability grants 45/50/55/60 percent CDR when catching the boomerang while the ultimate, GNAR!, grants an additional 50/55/60 percent reduction once the ability is leveled. This means that Gnar will still be firing off boomerangs early on, but the removal of the additional CDR after hitting level six simply won’t add to the ability’s oppressiveness.

Gnar also had some sizeable buffs being tested for other parts of his ultimate that increased the ability’s AD and AP ratios on its active effect to a whopping 100 percent each, but those tentative buffs have since been reverted.

GNAR! (R)

[Removed] [Mini/Passive] No longer increases Boomerang Throw’s CDR

Ornn

Ornn is a champion that’s been the topic of much discussion regarding his percent health damage and his Brittle effect, both of which help him deal some serious damage while still opting for a tanky build. The adjustments for this champion are a mix of buffs and nerfs to different abilities that essentially just change up the way that his usefulness is distributed making it hard to determine how these changes will leave him until more players have a chance to test the changes.

In previous PBE updates during this cycle, Ornn’s Searing Charge (E) had its damage and ratios increased, but his Brittle debuff took a hit. The effect currently only lasts for three seconds instead of six on the PBE which means that Ornn players and Ornn’s teammates will have to move quicker to proc the Brittle effect.

More recently, Ornn’s changes give him a slightly higher damage ratio on his Bellows Breath (W) in the early game while lowering the damage later in the match.

Bellows Breath (W)

Damage changed from 0/12/14/16/18% (live) to 12/13/14/15/16%

Kog’Maw

Finally departing from the tanky champions found in the top lane, another notable changes is being tested for Kog’Maw, a champion who excels at melting those tanks.

The most recent PBE update brings Kog’Maw’s first change for this PBE cycle, a buff that follows up on nerfs the champion received in Patch 8.3. In the most recent patch, Kog’Maw’s Bio-Arcane Barrage (W) had its maximum health damage percentages decreased at later ranks.

“Kog’s damage is spiking too hard, even with one item,” the patch notes read. “Less damage from his main basic attack murder tool should force him to rely more on items.”

An attempt to ease up on those buffs that apparently hit Kog’Maw too hard comes in the form of a buff to his Bio-Arcane Barrage’s percent health damage, though it’s important to note that the late-game values on the ability are still lower than they were prior to Kog’Maw’s nerf in Patch 8.3.

Bio-Arcane Barrage (W)

Bonus magic damage increased from 3/3.5/4/4.5/5% to 3/3.75/4.5/5.25/6%

If you’re curious about another champion and didn’t see any changes listed here, a full list of changes currently being tested can be seen through Surrender@20’s ongoing updates.