League of Legends Is Adding Gold-Funneling Penalties to Twisted Treeline

After deploying changes to Summoner’s Rift to prevent gold funneling, Riot Games is now planning on applying the same adjustments to League of Legends’ 3v3 map called Twisted Treeline.

The Summoner’s Rift map that supports 5v5 games is by far the more popular battleground in League when compared to the Twisted Treeline map. While gold funneling has been a standard strategy in the 3v3 mode for a long time now, the technique that’s frowned upon by many players received much more attention when it became more on Summoner’s Rift, especially when professional teams would utilize the tactic. Entire teams would revolve around funneling gold into one player to make them strong enough to take anybody on, a strategy that’s neither entertaining to watch nor is it fun to play with if you’re not the one getting all the gold.

Patch 8.14, the most recent League update, made it so that gold funneling was not longer a viable strategy. The gold-funneling meta was alive on Summoner’s Rift for a relatively short time compared to how long it’s been on Twisted Treeline, but after announcing that nerfing gold funneling in that game mode was a potential change being considered, Riot Games has now confirmed that it plans on following through with the idea.

Lead gameplay designer for League Andrei “Riot Meddler” van Roon tweeted a message earlier today to let players know about Riot’s intentions with gold funneling on Twisted Treeline. He said that they’re planning on implementing the same gold penalties found in Patch 8.14 to Twisted Treeline in the next update with feedback requested after the changes go live.

After gathering a lot of feedback from TT players we’ll be adding the gold funneling penalty to the jungle items on TT in 8.15. Let us know how that feels once it’s live, especially whether it’s doing what you hoped or worried it would do. — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) July 30, 2018

For reference to what those changes will be, the notes from Patch 8.14 list the sole change that’ll be added to the 3v3 map. Calling jungle funneling “a very passive and unengaging strategy” in the patch notes, the latest update made it so that junglers who hold the starting jungle items get reduced gold from minions if they have the most gold on the team.

Hunter’s Machete/Hunter’s Talisman

[NEW] MONSTER HUNTER: If you have the most individual total gold on your team, lane minions kills will grant 10 less gold. This penalty is removed upon completion of an Enchantment on a Skirmisher’s Sabre or Stalker’s Blade.

The Twisted Treeline changes are scheduled to be deployed in Patch 8.15.