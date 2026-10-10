New Best-Selling Steam Game Beats Gears of War: E-Day and Wardogs for #1 Spot

Steam has a new top dog, and it’s not Gears of War: E-Day. Last week, Wardogs was finally dethroned from the top of the Steam sales chart after two consecutive weeks at #1. The game that dethroned it last week was EA Sports FC 27, which has already been knocked off the top by a new release. To this end, EA Sports FC 27 was the 2nd best-selling PC game on Steam last week. Wardogs was the #3 best-selling game last week. Gears of War: E-Day had a stunted launch, meanwhile, as evident by it only slotting in the #4 slot. Rounding out the top five was another new release, Transport Fever 3.

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Beating all four of these games, crashing the launch party for Gears of War: E-Day, holding back Wardogs, and ending the short reign of EA Sports FC 27 is Bandai Namco’s combat flight simulator, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Thieve. Unlike the name suggests, this is actually the 9th mainline game in the series, and a sequel to 2019’s Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. To this end, it’s been seven years since the last major release in the series, which helped build anticipation, as is being demonstrated by its strong launch sales.

Behind the top five, in the #6 slot is Cyberpunk 2077, which flew up the charts on the back of a sale. It is a fairly steady presence in the Steam charts, though, just usually not this high. In the #7 and #8 spots are Minecraft Dungeons II and The Outlast Trials, the former of which is a new release. Rounding out the top ten are Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II and Dressmaker, in the #9 and #10 spots, respectively.

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Gears of War: E-Day Having a Disappointing Steam Launch?

The only surprise here is Gears of War: E-Day coming in at the #4 spot. That said, this was the chart for the week of September 29 to October 6. Gears of War: E-Day didn’t release fully until October 6, so this is primarily just early access sales. Further, it’s an Xbox Game Pass game, which hurts sales. It’s underwhelming Steam concurrent player numbers suggest it hasn’t been a great launch on the Valve platform.

As for the #1 game, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve debuted to an 87 on Metacritic and an 84% approval rating on Steam, where it costs $69.99 and does not support the Steam Deck.

It’s almost certainly not going to hold onto the #1 spot as it will be competing against the full launch of Gears of War: E-Day and the release of Star Wars Galactic Racer, both of which will likely knock it down a bit. Its sustained sales probably won’t beat EA Sports FC 27 or Wardogs either.

Meanwhile, those who need something new to play on Steam, but can’t afford any of these new releases, will be happy to know a 2025 PC game with a 96 user review score has just been made free on the Valve platform.